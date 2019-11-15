FORECAST: Mild weekend ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds continue to hang on in areas south of the Ohio River early this morning, but clear skies remain over southern Indiana. Thanks to the cloud-free skies, fog is likely to be an issue in areas along and north of the river this morning. The fog mixes out around mid-morning.
Temperatures warm into the mid-40s this afternoon, especially in areas that see the clouds clear quickly.
Under clear skies, overnight lows fall into the 20s.
Main dry weather and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s are the stars of the weekend. Another system sweeps past WAVE Country on Monday and Tuesday, bringing clouds and isolated rain chances. A better chance of rain comes towards the end of next week.
