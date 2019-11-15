LG&E employee arrested for allegedly filming woman nude at tanning salon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Shepherdsville man was arrested Thursday morning. He’s accused of recording a video of a nude woman without her permission at a Louisville tanning salon.
An arrest report states the incident happened on October 30 at the Sun Tan City on Mud Lane.
The victim told police she was getting out of the tanning bed and getting dressed when she noticed a man taking a video of her with his phone from another room.
The woman said the phone had a black case and distinct orange markings on it.
Police determined 33-year-old Phillip Gaynor was assigned to the adjacent room and took the video.
The arrest report states police obtained search warrants for both Gaynor's person and residence. While executing the search warrants, detectives found the cell phone the victim described.
Police say Gaynor agreed to let detectives go through his cell phone. The arrest report states they found the video of the October 30 incident as well as other videos of video voyeurism dating back to 2016.
Gaynor was arrested Thursday morning and charged with video voyeurism.
LG&E spokesperson Natasha Collins confirmed Gaynor is an employee with LG&E. She said the company is cooperating with the police investigation and will be conducting an internal review as well.
