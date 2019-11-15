Madison woman accused of stealing nearly $300,000 from employer over five years

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) – A Madison woman is facing felony theft charges, accused of stealing nearly $300,000 from her employer over the past five years.
A months-long investigation by the Indiana State Police into the bank records at Pawlak Orthodontics led to the arrest of Malinda Downey.
After working for Dr. Elizabeth Pawlak at her orthodontics practice for 17 years, Downey is now accused of stealing more than $292,000 from her boss’s business since 2014.
Investigators began looking into Downey back in July when two cash payments from patients weren’t properly logged. Jefferson County, Ind., Prosecutor David Sutter said that revealed a bigger problem with missing payments in the systems.
“They were entered into Ortho-Trac, which tracked patient accounts and then receipts were generated for patients,” Sutter said. “So, patient accounts would reflect that payments were made, not all of those payments were then entered into QuikBooks.”
Some of the payments for braces came from hard-working community members over five years, allegedly not going to Pawlak’s practice but over to Downey. Sutter said his office will be seeking to recoup as much of the stolen money back for Pawlak as it can.
In court Friday, a not guilty plea was entered for Downey. Arguing over the $10,000 cash bond that was posted and if she should have to post a higher bond in the case, the prosecution revealed that Downey currently has more than 20 vehicles to her name.
Staying quiet coming in and out of the courtroom, Downey is facing one to six years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine if convicted.
"It’s something you don’t want to ever have to deal with,” Sutter said. “(Pawlak is) doing the best she can to navigate this.”
Pawlak released a statement on Facebook, saying in part “We want to assure everyone that this has not affected our patients’ accounts. These were cash-only payments and only affected the bottom line of Dr. Pawlak.”
Downey is currently out on bond. She will be back in court for her next hearing Jan. 16.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.