Make Ends Meet: Do you know your credit score?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Your credit score and history are some of the most vital parts of your financial life. It will follow you forever, wherever you go.
Your credit score can affect just about every financial decision in your life, including things like insurance premiums, interest rates, loans and even job prospects. Some employers even check the credit of prospective new employees.
Greg Mahnken, of Creditcardinsider.com, explained there are many myths and misconceptions when it comes to credit scores.
“Credit scores are pretty important,” Mahnken said. “Your credit scores are a measure of how risky you are as a borrower.”
It measures whether you are credit-worthy. The higher your credit score, the lower your risk is to lenders. Mahnken explained that your credit utilization and your payment history are the most important factors in your credit score.
“Making late payments can really hurt your credit score, and they can last on your credit report up to seven years,” Mahnken said.
Calculating your credit utilization is not hard to do, Mahnken said.
“Credit Utilization is the percent of your available credit that your using," he said. “Your credit utilization makes up about 30 percent of your credit scores.”
To calculate your credit utilization, look for your credit limit and your current balance on each of your credit card statements. Add up the credit limits across all your cards, then separately add up the balances, too. Divide the total balance of all your cards by the total credit limit and multiply by 100.
The lower the percentage, the better for your credit score. Carrying high balances for long periods of time can hurt that percentage.
"Unless you are financing a purchase with a 0-percent APR offer, you should plan to pay your entire balance, in full, every month to avoid late payments and interest charges,” Mahnken said.
On-time payments make up 35 percent of your FICO scores. Make every effort to make at least your minimum payments on time. If you are late on a payment, try to resolve it within 30 days. Negative marks, such as late payments, can stay on your reports for up to seven years.
When you apply for a credit card or a loan, you get a "hard inquiry” on your credit report, which can potentially have a negative impact on your credit score for a short period of time. A hard inquiry generally happens when a lender is checking your credit in order to make a lending decision.
“Try to space out your applications for new credit, whether it’s a mortgage, a car loan or a credit card,” Mahnken said.
The longer you hold on to a credit card can also make a difference.
“The average age of your accounts is a factor in your credit scores,” Mahnken said. “The longer your average age of credit, the better that is for your credit scores.”
Regardless of how many credit cards you have or how long you have had your cards, make sure you pay on time.
“Positive remarks on your credit report, such as on-time payments, those can last up to 10 years on your report,” Mahnken said.
Know your credit score. Check your credit score. Checking your own credit score doesn’t harm your score at all.
“When you check your credit score, it is considered a soft inquiry on your report,” Mahnken said.
Soft inquiries do not impact credit scores. Lenders will not see soft inquiries because they will only show up on credit reports that you can check. There are a variety of ways to check your credit scores for free. There is only one official source authorized by law to provide your free annual credit report: AnnualCreditReport.com.
