Man accused of filming nude woman banned from computers, social media

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Shepherdsville man accused of video voyeurism was arraigned in court Friday.
Phillip Gaynor, 33, was arrested Thursday, and during his first court appearance Friday, was banned from using computers and social media. His bond was set at $5,000 full cash.
LMPD investigators said Gaynor let officers go through his phone after he was accused of recording the nude woman in a tanning salon without her permission. The incident allegedly took place last month at the Sun Tan City on Mud Lane.
The victim told police she was getting out of the tanning bed and getting dressed when she noticed a man taking a video of her with his phone from another room.
Gaynor’s arrest report states police found the video of the October incident as well as other videos of video voyeurism dating back to 2016.
LG&E spokeswoman Natasha Collins confirmed Gaynor is an employee with LG&E. She said the company is cooperating with the police investigation and will be conducting an internal review as well.
