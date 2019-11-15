Man shot, killed inside Louisville business identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who died after he was shot inside of a business in the Russell neighborhood has been identified.
Norman Beals, 51, was shot in the 1800 block of West Market Street on Thursday, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Charles Edelen.
The owner of 18th Street Deli and Grocery, Robert Hayden, 63, called police around 11:55 a.m. Thursday and said he shot someone.
Once LMPD officers arrived at the scene, Hayden again admitted he shot someone in his store before telling them where the gun he used was.
Hayden’s arrest report states he and Beals had an ongoing disagreement that recently resulted in a court case.
Hayden is a convicted felon and has an extensive criminal history. He pleaded guilty in early October to violating an emergency protective order.
Hayden was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.