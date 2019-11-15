Mary Allgeier named Schnitzelburg’s #1 Citizen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another name has been added to the Schnitzelburg #1 Citizen list.
Thursday’s honoree at the annual #1 Citizen dinner was Mary Allgeier, who was nominated by two different people for the award.
"Never in a million years I thought it would be me,” Allgeier said. “Never. And I appreciate it very much."
The yearly dinner was started by George Hauck, the owner of Hauck’s Handy Store on Goss Avenue, in 1966. He wanted to recognize a resident who gives their time and effort to improve and strengthen the Schnitzelburg community.
The meal this year consisted of authentic German food prepared by Eiderdown restaurant.
