More firearms found at JCPS schools, 6 in total this school year

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The number of firearms found at JCPS schools keeps rising.
After receiving a tip, WAVE 3 News confirmed a student brought two guns to the Academy at Shawnee Thursday. The guns were found inside the student’s backpack.
This is the second incident at the school and the sixth gun found on a JCPS campus so far this school year.
WAVE 3 News reported another gun had been found just two days ago at Southern High School. We are waiting to confirm if the weapon was loaded.
Thursday, a JCPS spokesperson told WAVE 3 News that school staff was alerted to the gun at Shawnee. They also told us JCPS security handled the investigation.
The student in that incident has been charged, as well as the student who brought the gun to Southern this week.
In that case, JCPS security was also called to the school to secure the firearm, and they made the arrest.
A recent WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter Investigation found another 15 incidents where students were disciplined in relation to firearms this school year.
