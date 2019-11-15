Owner of deli arrested, charged for Thursday shooting inside store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is charged with murder in connection to a Thursday morning shooting inside 18th Street Deli and Grocery where a person died.
According to his arrest report, Robert Hayden, 63, who owns the store, called 911 just before noon claiming he shot someone.
Once LMPD officers arrived at the scene, Hayden again admitted he shot someone in his store before telling them where the gun he used was.
A witness told police he saw the store owner shoot the victim several times unprovoked and that the victim was unarmed.
The arrest report states Hayden and the victim had an ongoing disagreement that resulted in a court case recently.
“He’s a really nice guy he takes out the trash for us he speaks to us every morning,” Shealia Lee said of Hayden. “He’s been around for about a year now, so he comes over to make sure we’re OK because it’s all females that work here, so he comes and checks on us all the time.”
Lee is the owner of Little Angels Enrichment Center, which is right next door to the grocery. She says surprisingly, they didn't hear anything happen.
“Every day our employees have their lunch breaks over there. The kids go over there when they get picked up,” Lee said.
Hayden is a convicted felon and has an extensive criminal history. He pleaded guilty in early October to violating an emergency protective order.
He is being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
