Reduce, re-use, recycle: Kentucky Science Center reveals exhibit made by students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Science Center opened an exhibit Friday dedicated to making the world a greener place.
The new space showcases how people can limit their impact on the environment by following the three ‘R’ rule: reduce, re-use and recycle.
The exhibit centers around a floating boat that can hold up to five people, made of 2,560 single-use plastic bottles, 57 rolls of duct tape and about 1,000 zip ties.
"I convinced some of my friends to come together and build this boat, and it turned into something more than just a boat,” Katie Norman, one of the builders, said. “It turned into something that our community members can see and realize just how much of an issue our community has.”
Katie and her classmates made the boat in an advanced ecology class at Male High School.
