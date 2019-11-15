Russell neighborhood staying positive after deadly W. Broadway shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From the outside, Ace of Fadez barbershop on W. Broadway Street in Russell looked the same as it always did Friday morning.
But the conversation inside was anything but average.
“It’s just sad man,” shop manager Gary Turner said.
Turner was cutting hair with a heavy heart the day after a deadly shooting at the 18th Street Deli and Grocery just a few doors away from his shop.
“I was in a meeting," Turner said, "and then I pulled in the parking lot and seen all these people. I was like, ‘Man, what’s going on?’ And then they told me, and it was sad man, really heartbreaking.”
It’s heartbreaking for this community because Turner says it’s already been through a lot.
Friday morning, though, he was preaching positivity.
“He [the store] was there," Turner said. "Yes, he was a cornerstone. But if you let that cornerstone - if you kick one brick out of a house, does the whole house fall? No. It’s still a house. We’re still a community. We’re still a community. One thing happened. If we let that one thing stop us from building, then we’re weak. We can’t let that happen.”
Some people, like Jerry Hazard, were speaking the same language. Hazard says the neighborhood needs more businesses like the Deli to help them get back on their feet.
“Show people that you can have what you have and dream what you dream," Hazard said, "and you know, if you want to be a business owner, and that’s what your vision is, then you can go out there and pursue it. Show young people that you can do this too someday.”
As people in Russell walked the streets in an attempt to get back to their day-to-day lives, there was one more little bit of positivity rounding the corner: a woman singing “Amazing Grace” outside Turner’s shop.
“It’s alright," Turner said. "It’s a good community, but like any community, it has its ups and downs. Good and bad.”
A new YMCA is set to open in December across the street from Thursday’s shooting location.
The business sent WAVE 3 News a statement that reads, “Violence is a public health problem. We are locating the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA here to address various public health issues, including violence. We are committed to working with the neighborhood to resolve this issue and remain confident that working together the health of our community will improve. That’s why we’re here.”
