Sheriff’s Office: student hospitalized after ‘vaping overdose’

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says a student was taken to the hospital after an alleged “vaping overdose.”
According to the news release, a deputy was called by Daviess County High School staff around 12:30 p.m. Thursday saying a student was taken to the hospital for a “vaping overdose.”
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says more charges might come for as many as six additional students.
The news release does say the student has been treated and released from the hospital.
This incident is still being investigated, but the news release says the substance the student was vaping will be sent to the Kentucky State Police lab.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.