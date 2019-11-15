Specialized oncology is the focus at the James Graham Brown Cancer Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The James Graham Brown Cancer Center gave an update on research and patient care on Thursday.
The center is part of UofL Health, which has five hospitals, four medical centers, nearly 250 physician practice locations, and more than 1,000 providers.
It offers unique types of care like clinical trials and oncologists who specialize in just one type of cancer.
"You don't want to go see a doctor about possibly terminal cancer who treats all kinds of cancer,” Jason Chesney, Director of the James Graham Brown Cancer Center, said. “The treatment for lung cancer is much different from the treatment of breast cancer, which is very different from melanoma. An oncologist cannot be a specialist in all types of cancers. So, we've decided that our oncologists are going to focus on one type of cancer."
The center treats more than 2,000 patients newly diagnosed with cancer each year. Half of those are located outside of Jefferson County and as far away as Pike County.
