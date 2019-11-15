StormTALK! Weather Blog: Friday Edition

Overall, the pattern looks to remain quiet despite a few fronts that will pass through over the next few days.
Those fronts, however, will cause temperatures to “reset” back to chilly levels at times along with passing bands of clouds. No precipitation expected through Sunday.
Next week is when the pattern starts to get a little more active again.
SNOW BOARD:
Next Thursday: Front setup with rain that may briefly end as snow. Looks very minor at this point.
11/23-11/24: A hybrid low pressure/former tropical system across the SW U.S. will roll out in our direction. Timing/speed still being worked out but there risk is there for this to have both rain and snow involved with us. Just too early to know where we would fall into that zone. We’ll watch it!
Expect the pattern to pick up even more toward Thanksgiving into December.
BOTS!
