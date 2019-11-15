Student’s jaw broken after alleged attack in Iroquois High School bathroom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Iroquois High School student will undergo surgery Friday to repair a broken jaw after he was attacked in the school bathroom Thursday, according to Lt. Col. Carl Yates with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Yates confirmed four students are being investigated for the assault.
Surveillance video from the hallway of the restroom shows a group of male students walk into the bathroom. One of the students steps out to check the hallway before going back in.
The victim's sister, Courtney Damron, said she doesn't understand why her younger brother was attacked.
"He's a really good kid," Damron said. "He's on the autism spectrum. He doesn't bother anybody."
Damron said her brother was in the bathroom when a few students came in and asked him to empty his pockets.
"He doesn't have anything but a phone," Damron said. "He doesn't have a job; he doesn't have any money. He's 17. So, when he gave them his phone, they smashed it, hit him once, knocked him out and then kept hitting him. And now he's got a broken jaw."
There are student resource officers from the sheriff’s office working at Iroquois High School, but Damron believes there needs to be more.
"I think if they had a couple more security guards or a Metro officer like they did when I was [a student] there. It could have been prevented and could have been stopped, and he could've been stopped before it got to this," Damron said.
Yates says the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will be interviewing victims and the four suspected attackers and their families.
No charges have been filed.
