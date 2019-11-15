UPDATE: Victim dies following confrontation in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person died at University Hospital after being injured in some sort of an altercation Thursday evening.
Initial reports indicated a person had been shot in the 1000 block of Muhammad Ali Boulevard at about 6:30 p.m. Further investigation, however, found no evidence of a shooting, but the person was pronounced dead at the hospital.
That person’s identity was not immediately known.
Information about suspects or motives also was unavailable.
WAVE 3 News has a crew at the scene and will update this developing story as new details become available.
