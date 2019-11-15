Want to get paid for watching Christmas movies? There’s a job for that!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This news is sure to make one lucky holiday movie fan’s Christmas a bit merrier this year.
Tech company CenturyLink is hiring one person for the “Hallmark Movie Dream Job.” It requires you to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in the 12 days before Christmas.
The company will also require you to post about the movie marathon on social media. But that doesn’t seem like such a large task when you take a look at how much you’d be getting paid - $1,000!
CenturyLink is looking for a certain kind of job candidate. First, you cannot just like Christmas; you’ll need to love it. In addition, applicants must be at least 18 years old and a resident of the United States.
There’s also no need to subscribe to a streaming service, if you haven’t already. In addition to a subscription, CenturyLink will have you covered with hot cocoa, a box of Christmas cookies and even a mini Christmas tree.
Those interested can apply by clicking here.
The deadline for applications is December 6.
