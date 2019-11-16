Bardstown Road Aglow 2019: Family fun for the holidays

The 34th annual Bardstown Road Aglow runs from early evening to 10 p.m. on Dec. 7. (Source: Pexels)
By Shellie Sylvestri | November 15, 2019 at 10:00 PM EST - Updated November 15 at 10:00 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Preparation is underway for Bardstown Road Aglow 2019, slated for Saturday, Dec. 7.

The 34th annual holiday event runs from early evening to 10 p.m.

This year, Josh Logan, a participant on Season 5 of NBC’s The Voice, will perform to help ring in the event. He is scheduled to play his music under the Park Community Credit Union’s Polar Palooza big tent, starting at 6 p.m.

The tent is kid-friendly and will have games, letter writing to Santa, and Parkie, the Park Community’s mascot, will be there for the fun.

Businesses on Bardstown Road will also have deals on dining, entertainment, and shopping.

For more information, visit BardstownRoadAglow.org.

