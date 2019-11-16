Black Lives Matter Louisville hold vigil for suspected Kroger shooter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Black Lives Matter Louisville held a vigil Friday night alongside the friends and family of the man shot dead by police after firing shots inside a Kroger last Thursday.
There has been no controversy or criticism of the way police responded to the situation, until now. BLM and the family of Shelby Gazaway say they think something doesn’t add up.
They don’t agree with the use of force in the situation and say Gazaway wasn’t hurting anyone, although police say he very well could have.
LMPD investigators say Gazaway got into a fight with a man in the store around 6 p.m. before they received calls of shots fired inside. Police also reported Gazaway fired shots into the ceiling. Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad also said Gazaway fired several times at officers.
LMPD body camera footage shows the moments police spotted Gazaway leaving the store. Officers say he turned and began firing at them, so they returned fire.
For the group gathered at Shively Park, they say the body camera videos the public has seen so far don’t cut it.
“We can see them, we can look at them, but at the end of the day, a piece of force was used that isn’t used with other folks, particularly white men, and Shelby was not privileged to that,” BLM organizer Chanelle Helm said.
“The love is real for him, and we just have to make sure it stays that way,” Gazaway’s sister, Sterling, said. “We can’t fight ignorance with ignorance, we have to fight it with facts.”
Investigators are looking at other video footage of the scene that will piece together what exactly happened.
The two officers have been placed on administrative re-assignment while the investigation continues.
