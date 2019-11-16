Brown-Forman Nutracker rehearsals are underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Ballet is gearing up for next month's "Brown-Forman Nutcracker" performances.
During each performance, more than 100 people will take the stage.
The Louisville Orchestra is providing the live music during the show.
This year’s rendition of the Nutcracker is one you'll only see in Louisville.
“The Brown Forman Nutcracker is unique to Louisville,” Robert Curran, the Louisville Ballet artistic and executive director, said. “No one else in the world gets to see this production. It has a few, very distinct Louisville and Kentucky twists to it that I know our audiences appreciate. Each year they come back."
There are only nine performances this year and a limited number of tickets are available.
The Brown-Forman Nutcracker runs from December 14-22 at the Kentucky Center.
