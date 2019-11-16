Championship Rodeo returns to Louisville at Freedom Hall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The North American Championship Rodeo is in town this weekend at Freedom Hall.
The event started on Thursday, November 14 and runs until Saturday, November 16. The rodeo features barrel racing, bull riding and more.
Cowboys and cowgirls from across North America will be competing in the circuit finals of the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association for more than $80,000 in prizes and the title of Regional Champion.
Riders from the Great Lakes Circuit Rodeo represent the states of Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin.
Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster’s website. For more information on the North American Championship Rodeo or the North American Livestock Expo, visit their website.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.