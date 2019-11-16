1 dead, 1 injured in alleged domestic altercation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting of an alleged domestic altercation.
According to police, the shooting happened around 3:00 a.m. inside a residence in the 4800 block of Beech Drive.
When police arrived, they found one man in his 40s that had been shot and died at the scene. Another man in his 60s, who is believe to be the shooter, was transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police believe the deceased man is the nephew of the older man in the altercation.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
