1 dead, 1 injured in possible domestic altercation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a possible domestic altercation that left one man dead and another injured.
Police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. inside a residence in the 4800 block of Beech Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s who had been shot and killed at the scene. Another man in his 60s, who is believed to be the shooter, was transported to University Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Police said they believe the deceased man is the nephew of the older man.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
