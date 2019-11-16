2 dozen firefighters extenguish flames at Logan’s Roadhouse in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Logan’s Roadhouse in Jeffersontown caught on fire Friday night, prompting about 25 Jeffersontown and Middletown firefighters to put out the flames.
The restaurant is on Alliant Avenue.
Metrosafe confirms calls began coming in about the reported fire around 10:15 Friday night. Within five minutes, crews were on the scene and found smoke and fire coming from the back of the restaurant.
The building was evacuated, and no one was reported hurt.
Louisville Metro Arson investigators will work to determine what caused the fire.
According to a Metrosafe spokesperson, the building is not a total loss but will likely be closed for a while.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.