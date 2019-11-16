2 dozen firefighters extinguish flames at Logan’s Roadhouse in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Logan’s Roadhouse in Jeffersontown caught on fire Friday night, prompting about 25 Jeffersontown and Middletown firefighters to put out the flames.
The restaurant is on Alliant Avenue.
Metrosafe confirms calls began coming in about the fire around 10:15 p.m. Friday. Within five minutes, crews were at the scene and found smoke and fire coming from the back of the restaurant.
The building was evacuated, and no one was reported to have been injured.
Louisville Metro Arson investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.
A Metrosafe spokesperson said the building is not a total loss but likely will be closed for a while.
