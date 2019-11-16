FORECAST: Slightly warmer weekend but still below normal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to dip subfreezing once again.
With a weak boundary nearby on Saturday, we’ll see a few clouds mixed with sunshine. Temperatures will climb from morning lows in the 20s to afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s.
If you have an interest in the Raleigh, NC forecast for the Cards game… there is a rain chance during the afternoon with temperatures in the 30s.
Here at home on Sunday, many will be watching Lou City FC’s Championship game under a mostly cloudy sky.
Afternoon highs near 50 will give way to evening temperatures in the 40s for the big game.
Temperatures hang near the lower 50s for the first half of next week.
- TONIGHT - mainly clear / cold / LOW: 28°
- SATURDAY - partly sunny / cool / HIGH: 46°
- SUNDAY - clouds increase slightly / warmer HIGH: 50°
