Iroquois High School student arrested for alleged involvement in beating of teen with autism

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old Iroquois High School student was arrested Friday for his alleged involvement in a reported attack on a teenage boy with autism Thursday.
Court records show Damon Simmons is charged with second-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief.
His arrest warrant stated Simmons, along with three juveniles, confronted the victim in the restroom at Iroquois and beat him up.
The report confirmed the alleged victim’s jaw was broken in the incident, and he was found by a fellow student lying in a pool of blood in the restroom.
The victim was taken to Kosair Children’s Hospital and had to have surgery to repair his damaged jaw.
Simmons is being held at LMDC and was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.