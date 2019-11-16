Jennifer Lawrence named 2019 Young Philanthropist of the Year in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville native and Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence was named the 2019 Young Philanthropist of the Year on National Philanthropy Day.
The celebration, which was held at the Louisville Downtown Marriott on Friday, was sponsored by the Norton Healthcare Foundation and the Children’s Hospital Foundation.
Lawrence was chosen because of her active voice for women's rights and gender equality, as well as her passion to make sure every human has basic needs like food and clean water to drink.
Lawrence’s parents, Karen and Gary Lawrence, were on hand to accept the award on her behalf.
In addition to the actress, seven other local heroes were recognized for their meaningful impact on the Louisville Community.
