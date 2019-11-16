’Light Up Okolona’ brings holiday cheer despite the chilling cold

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Residents in the Okolona area began celebrating the start of the holiday season with their annual ‘Light Up Okolona’ event Friday night.
The event normally takes place on the corner of Outer Loop and Preston Highway, but was brought indoors this year into the Okolona Fire House Station on Preston Highway due to the cold temperatures.
Music was performed by Southern High School and TT Knight Middle School’s band and orchestra, as well as singers from Blake Elementary. There were also dancers performing from Step-N-Out Dance Studio.
Santa was also on hand making an appearance passing out candy canes and taking requests from children on what they want for Christmas.
