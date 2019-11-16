North American International Livestock Exposition begins in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Around 30,000 animals and their owners are in town for the North American International Livestock Exposition.
It’s the largest all-breed, purebred livestock exposition in the world.
On Friday, a mom told WAVE 3 News that she’s traveling with her son and they’re showing sheep together.
Denise Foster said it gives him something to do, but also teaches him responsibility.
“It gives you that stewardship of taking care of other things,” she said. “I think you learn to be less self-centered as a teenager, and going into a young person it teaches them responsibilities and skills, and when they’re older, they take that into the workforce and whereever else they end up going.”
The show runs through Nov. 21 at the Kentucky Expo Center.
