Santa’s Workshop now open at Jefferson Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Santa Claus has come to town, and his first visits of the year to Jefferson Mall happened Saturday morning.
Santa’s Workshop at Jefferson Mall has opened in Center Court near Round 1 Entertainment. The festivities kicked off with visits from Santa, the elves and various winter characters.
Kids got a chance to share with Santa what they wanted for Christmas along with a picture. In addition they received a special snowflake wand as one of the first to visit jolly Saint Nick.
Santa will be available from November 16th to December 24th. Visits can be scheduled Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays, visits will be held 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Visits are free, but photo opportunities will be available for purchase.
For more information on Santa’s trips to Jefferson Mall, visit their website.
