Santa’s Workshop now open at Jefferson Mall

Santa will be available from November 16th to December 24th. Visits can be scheduled Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays, visits will be held 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Visits are free, but photo opportunities will be available for purchase.