Services restored in Sellersburg, boil advisory continues

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) – Services have been restored for people in Sellersburg affected by a recent water outage caused by a damaged water main.
Per a press release sent by Shannon Strulson with the Town of Sellersburg, anyone who was affected by the outage should continue to boil their water before drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food with it until further notice.
The release states the damage sustained Wednesday to the water main lowered the town’s water pressure. The Sellersburg Water System and Indiana Department of Environmental Management warn when mains lose pressure or the water system shuts off, dangerous bacteria can enter the system’s water.
The continued boil advisory is a safety precaution to avoid any kind of stomach illness.
The release states the town will let people know when the water is safe to use without boiling.
For more information, contact the town of Sellersburg at (812) 697-4003 or WaterPlant@Sellersburg.com.
