SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Saturday Edition

Cool, yet dry weekend still on track.
There are a few items to track on the video today:
SNOW BOARD:
Monday/Tuesday: Minor. A couple of waves will pass through with very light rain chances during the day and a rain/flurry mix at night. Temperatures look to stay above normal the whole time so no travel issues expected at this time.
Thursday: Minor. A rain event that may briefly end as snow. Window for any changeover looks to be less than an hour and that might be generous. We’ll watch it as we get closer.
Next Weekend: Potential. Slow moving southern low could allow for rain or snow on its northern edge which is lining up close to WAVE Country. The speed of the system will determine how this plays out, not to mention its track. Just way too early to know but the current data for the track/setup indicates it is one to watch.
Thanksgiving: Potential. Colder than normal pattern expected for the holiday period with a clipper-type system possible. We’ll see how this place out over the next couple of weeks.
