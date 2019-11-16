15-year-old charged with murder in connection to shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A 15-year-old male was arrested Friday in Lexington, charged with murder in connection to a shooting that killed his 17-year-old friend.
According to Lexington Police Department Public Information Officer Brenna Angel, calls arrived to Lexington Police shortly before 7:00 p.m. on reports of a shooting that took place in a home on Kingtree Court.
Once officers arrived on scene, they found the 17-year-old victim dead from a gunshot wound inside the home.
Investigators determined that the suspect, victim, and a third friend had been in possession of a handgun when the shooting occurred.
The suspect’s name has not been released due to his age. He has been transported to the Fayette County Juvenile Detention Center.
The investigation is currently ongoing.
