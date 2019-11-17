Ariana Grande cancels Lexington concert due to illness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Award-winning singer, songwriter and actress Ariana Grande has canceled a concert scheduled in Lexington on Sunday, November 17 due to sickness.
Grande posted on an Instagram story Saturday night stating her throat was “still in so much pain” performing at a concert in Charlottesville, claiming it was difficult to breathe during her recent shows. She said that she’s been struggling with illness since her concert in London back in October.
The pop star was hoping to heal up for her stop at Rupp Arena, but posted another story Sunday morning claiming she won’t be able to push through.
Grande thanked fans for their support and told fans that refunds would be issued for Sunday night’s event.
