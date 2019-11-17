Art of Goodwill turns donated items into works of art

By Dustin Vogt | November 17, 2019 at 11:02 AM EST

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Artists gathered at the Speed Art Museum on Saturday to showcase works of art made with donated items at the Art of Goodwill event.

Ten Kentucky artists were chosen earlier this year to purchase items from local Goodwill stores and then create unique and eye-catching works of art from those pieces.

The works displayed ranged from framed artwork to sculptures and decorative pieces adorned with household items.

The pieces shown off at the event were placed on auction, with proceeds supporting Goodwill’s mission to help Kentuckians with disabilities and other challenges overcome obstacles and obtain long-term employment.

