Cards Use Big Third Quarter at NC State to Become Bowl Eligible

RALEIGH, NC. (WAVE) - University of Louisville head coach, Scott Satterfield said if the Cards became bowl eligible at N-C State on Saturday night there’s going to be a huge party in the locker room. That party might still be going on.
It was scoreless in the second quarter when Micale Cunningham looks deep to Dez Fitzpatrick for the 43 yard touchdown to give the Cards a 7-0 lead. The Wolfpack take the lead late in the half when Devin Leary connects with Emeka Emezie for the score giving NC State a 10-7 lead.
Third quarter, the Cards open it up. Cunningham deep to TuTu Atwell for a 74 yard touchdown. On U of L’s next possession, Cunningham throws his third touchdown pass of the game when he hits tight end, Marshawn Ford on the sideline and he takes it 42 yards to the end zone to give the Cards a 21-10 lead. U of L still wasn’t done, Cunningham with his fourth touchdown pass of the game. This time to Ean Pfifer, 28-10 Cards.
The play of the night came in the fourth quarter. Leading 27-17, U of L fakes the field goal. Back up kicker, Ryan Chalifeaux buys time and throws a dart to Marshawn Ford for the touchdown. The Cards are bowl eligible, and the party is on, they win 34-20. Cunningham completed 13-20 passes for 242 yards and four touchdowns in the win.
