Cards Use Big Third Quarter at NC State to Become Bowl Eligible

Third quarter, the Cards open it up. Cunningham deep to TuTu Atwell for a 74 yard touchdown. On U of L’s next possession, Cunningham throws his third touchdown pass of the game when he hits tight end, Marshawn Ford on the sideline and he takes it 42 yards to the end zone to give the Cards a 21-10 lead. U of L still wasn’t done, Cunningham with his fourth touchdown pass of the game. This time to Ean Pfifer, 28-10 Cards.