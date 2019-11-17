Cats Fall Behind, Comeback to Blowout Vandy

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WAVE) - After a rocky start, the Kentucky Wildcats score 38 unanswered points to blowout Vanderbilt, and move one win closer to bowl eligibility.
UK fail behind 14-3 in the first quarter after running back, AJ Rose fumbled, Vandy’s Allan George scoops and scores a 69 yards return.
Kentucky simply dominated from that point on. Chris Rodriguez gave the Cats the lead for good when he broke a tackle and powered his way into the end zone to give the Cats the lead at 17-14. Lynn Bowden threw his second touchdown pass of the season when his tipped pass landed in Josh Ali’s hands for the touchdown. Cats led 24-14 at the half.
Third quarter, Kentucky continued pouring it on. Bowden scores from two yards out to give the Cats a 31-14 lead. Rodriguez capped the scoring with his second touchdown run of the game. He finished the game with 129 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Bowden also rushed for over 100 yards and completed 8-10 passes for another 104 yards and two total touchdowns. Kentucky will try to become bowl eligible next Saturday at home verses U-T Martin.
