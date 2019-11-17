Cats Fall Behind, Comeback to Blowout Vandy

UK fail behind 14-3 in the first quarter after running back, AJ Rose fumbled, Vandy’s Allan George scoops and scores a 69 yards return.

Kentucky simply dominated from that point on. Chris Rodriguez gave the Cats the lead for good when he broke a tackle and powered his way into the end zone to give the Cats the lead at 17-14. Lynn Bowden threw his second touchdown pass of the season when his tipped pass landed in Josh Ali’s hands for the touchdown. Cats led 24-14 at the half.