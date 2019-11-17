Habitat for Humanity brings faiths together to build home for Louisville family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Habitat for Humanity partnered with volunteers from three faith traditions to help build a home in their Interfaith Build on Sunday morning.
A group of volunteers from Middletown Christian Church, Temple Shalom, and Al Noor Mosque worked together to build a new house for a family originally from Sudan who moved to the United States three years ago.
Ali Abdelrasool, Slma Ahmed, and their three boys applied through Habitat’s homeownership program back in 2018.
“When my wife and I heard about Habitat’s program, we knew this would a great opportunity for our family." Abdelrasool said. "Owning and living in our own house will ensure that my children have a bright future.”
The construction was only part of the project, as it also showed an outward sign that people of different faiths can come together for a common good.
“Jewish tradition teaches us to repair the world (tikkun olam), love your neighbor as yourself, and perhaps most importantly, welcome the stranger in your midst," Rabbi Beth Jacowitz Chottiner from Temple Shalom said. "Taking part in this interfaith build affords us the opportunity to fulfill all three of these commandments.”
“Joining together with our Christian and Muslim brothers and sisters has added an extra layer of fulfillment," Rabbi Chottiner said. “As we work together as a community to build a home for Ali, Slma and their three boys. It is a true honor to participate in this wonderful effort.”
Through the partnership with Habitat for Humanity, Ali and Slma will be able to afford and purchase their home without any interest on their mortgage.
“We are so grateful to every individual who is playing a role in our dreams to homeownership," said Ali and Slma. "Words cannot describe what this home will mean for our boys’ futures. Thank you!”
Habitat for Humanity in Metro Louisville was founded back in 1985 to build and renovate safe, affordable houses through volunteer labor and donations for people that make between 30%-80% of the area’s median income.
