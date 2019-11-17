Hot Shooting Hoosiers Move to 4-0

BLOOMINGTON, In. (WAVE) - Justin Smith’s 22 points and freshman, Trayce Jackson-Davis’ double-double lead a Hoosier blowout of Troy.
Archie Miller’s bunch jumped all over the Trojans early. An early 10-0 run gave IU an 18-7 lead. Starting point guard, Al Durham controlled the game, scoring 17 points and dishing four assists. Jackson-Davis finished with 17 points and 14 boards.
Indiana rolls Troy 100-62. They are back in action on Tuesday hosting Princeton.
