IU Suffers Third Loss of the Season at Penn State

The Hoosiers trailed 10-7 in the first quarter when they took the lead after Peyton Ramsey scored on the quarterback sneak to give IU a 14-10 lead. Trailing by 10 in the fourth, Ramsey scores his second rushing touchdown of the game to cut the score to 27-24 Penn State. The Nittany Lions would answer on the ensuing drive. On fourth and goal quarterback, Sean Clifford scores on the quarterback sneak.