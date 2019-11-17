IU Suffers Third Loss of the Season at Penn State

University Park, Pa. (WAVE) - Indiana University hoped to make history and win at #9 Penn State for the first time, but came up just a little short.
The Hoosiers trailed 10-7 in the first quarter when they took the lead after Peyton Ramsey scored on the quarterback sneak to give IU a 14-10 lead. Trailing by 10 in the fourth, Ramsey scores his second rushing touchdown of the game to cut the score to 27-24 Penn State. The Nittany Lions would answer on the ensuing drive. On fourth and goal quarterback, Sean Clifford scores on the quarterback sneak.
Penn State wins 34-27 handing I-U just their third loss this season. .Ramsey accounted for 402 total yards and three total touchdowns in the loss.
