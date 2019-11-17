KY Hemp/CBD Symposium informs public on many uses of the developing product

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Natural Healing hosted the first annual ‘Kentucky Hemp/CBD Symposium & Expo’ on Saturday at the Holiday Inn Louisville Airport Fair & Expo Center.
The event was held to educate the public, industry professionals, and anyone who wanted to learn more about hemp and CBD, two growing markets in Kentucky and throughout the US.
Several guest speakers appeared at the conference to talk the benefits of CBD and hemp products, including Dr. Jagannadh Satyavolu with the University of Louisville Conn Center for Renewable Energy Research. He talked about how only a portion of the plant is used to create hemp and CBD products, and they are trying to find new ways to use the entire plant without waste.
“We are focusing on once you process the CBD, the remaining material, what kind of value can you create,” Dr. Satyavolu said. “Hemp can be a very multipurpose crop. It can really help the farmers.”
Dr. Satyavolu spoke about some of the research being done at UofL to create products from hemp residue, such as natural sugars and materials for batteries.
Other speakers at the expo included farmers, registered nurses, and agricultural experts.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.