Three inmates in Metro Corrections hospitalized Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Reports have been received that several inmates had been sent to the hospital from Metro Corrections on Saturday morning.
According to Assistant Director of LMDC Steve Durham, three inmates had been transported to the hospital on Saturday. Two of the inmates were transported early in the morning and one additional inmate was transported shortly after 12:00 p.m.
No other details on the inmates or their condition were reported at the time.
This story will be updated once more details are available.
