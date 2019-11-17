Tyler Park tennis courts vandalized with violent anti-police graffiti

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tyler Park recently announced a $1.1 million restoration plan. It’s started to take steps forward, but a message left on it new tennis court caused a slide back.
This court just finished a $90,000 renovation and community members are still working to raise money to renovate and uplift the rest of Tyler Park, but someone didn’t have that same vision and instead defaced the brand new court.
At the right angle and time you can still see the stained message on one of the Tyler Park tennis courts.
“It sucks because its everyone’s court,” said Eric Rothmuller, who plays frequently at Tyler Park. “It’s brand new, it’s unfortunate.”
It was graffitied with the phrase ‘Kill Cops’. Tyler Park’s Neighborhood Association’s Vice President Shawn Riley found the markings Friday.
“[There were] a lot more holes, a lot more cracks, [it] wasn’t very even,” Rothmuller said.
Now the new nets, fencing and playing surface have a mark that didn’t come with the restoration plan.
“Lots of people disagree with how cops enforce and police brutality,” Rothmuller said. “Maybe they should focus on de-escalating than escalating.”
At this time, the words have been partially covered and there are currently no suspects.
The court was vandalized about three months after its renovations and there’s still another court that needs an upgrade. The Tyler Park Neighborhood Association has reached out to the community for help.
The park’s Vice President said Metro Park is going to be repainting the graffitied area.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.