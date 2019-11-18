Cards are #2, Cats #9 in AP poll

By Kent Taylor | November 18, 2019 at 3:50 PM EST - Updated November 18 at 3:50 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL (4-0) jumped two spots to #2 in this week Associated Press top 25. They received eight first place votes.

The Cards are back in action on Wednesday at 7 p.m. hosting USC Upstate (1-3).

Kentucky (2-1) dropped eight spots to #9 after suffering a 67-64 to Evansville on Tuesday night. The Cats host Utah Valley State (3-1) tonight at 7 p.m.

Duke is the new #1. The Blue Devils received 52 of the 65 first place votes. Also receiving #1 votes were Michigan State (4) and Virginia (1).

RecordPtsPrv

1. Duke (52) 4-0 1608 2

2. Louisville (8) 4-0 1501 4

3. Michigan St. (4) 2-1 1496 3

4. Kansas 2-1 1389 5

5. North Carolina 3-0 1262 6

6. Maryland 3-0 1240 7

7. Virginia (1) 3-0 1232 9

8. Gonzaga 4-0 1227 8

9. Kentucky 2-1 1110 1

10. Ohio St. 3-0 1006 16

11. Oregon 4-0 998 14

12. Texas Tech 3-0 947 11

13. Seton Hall 3-1 837 12

14. Arizona 4-0 644 19

15. Utah St. 4-0 619 17

16. Memphis 3-1 574 13

17. Villanova 2-1 560 10

18. Xavier 4-0 463 21

19. Auburn 4-0 420 22

20. Tennessee 3-0 402 -

21. VCU 4-0 365 -

22. Texas 4-0 238 -

23. Colorado 2-0 208 25

24. Baylor 2-1 179 24

25. Washington 2-1 150 20

Others receiving votes: Florida St. 91, Florida 67, LSU 61, Saint Mary's 55, Evansville 43, Oklahoma 29, Vermont 11, Michigan 11, Marquette 11, Purdue 11, Butler 10, Mississippi St. 9, Virginia Tech 7, West Virginia 6, Providence 5, Wisconsin 5, Liberty 4, Arkansas 3, Missouri 2, UConn 2, Southern Cal 2, New Mexico 2, San Diego St. 2, Dayton 1.

