Cards are #2, Cats #9 in AP poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL (4-0) jumped two spots to #2 in this week Associated Press top 25. They received eight first place votes.
The Cards are back in action on Wednesday at 7 p.m. hosting USC Upstate (1-3).
Kentucky (2-1) dropped eight spots to #9 after suffering a 67-64 to Evansville on Tuesday night. The Cats host Utah Valley State (3-1) tonight at 7 p.m.
Duke is the new #1. The Blue Devils received 52 of the 65 first place votes. Also receiving #1 votes were Michigan State (4) and Virginia (1).
RecordPtsPrv
1. Duke (52) 4-0 1608 2
2. Louisville (8) 4-0 1501 4
3. Michigan St. (4) 2-1 1496 3
4. Kansas 2-1 1389 5
5. North Carolina 3-0 1262 6
6. Maryland 3-0 1240 7
7. Virginia (1) 3-0 1232 9
8. Gonzaga 4-0 1227 8
9. Kentucky 2-1 1110 1
10. Ohio St. 3-0 1006 16
11. Oregon 4-0 998 14
12. Texas Tech 3-0 947 11
13. Seton Hall 3-1 837 12
14. Arizona 4-0 644 19
15. Utah St. 4-0 619 17
16. Memphis 3-1 574 13
17. Villanova 2-1 560 10
18. Xavier 4-0 463 21
19. Auburn 4-0 420 22
20. Tennessee 3-0 402 -
21. VCU 4-0 365 -
22. Texas 4-0 238 -
23. Colorado 2-0 208 25
24. Baylor 2-1 179 24
25. Washington 2-1 150 20
Others receiving votes: Florida St. 91, Florida 67, LSU 61, Saint Mary's 55, Evansville 43, Oklahoma 29, Vermont 11, Michigan 11, Marquette 11, Purdue 11, Butler 10, Mississippi St. 9, Virginia Tech 7, West Virginia 6, Providence 5, Wisconsin 5, Liberty 4, Arkansas 3, Missouri 2, UConn 2, Southern Cal 2, New Mexico 2, San Diego St. 2, Dayton 1.
