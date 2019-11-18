Facebook post helps owner find truck that delivers meals to seniors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Since the 1990s, Louisville’s Masterson’s Catering has been involved in food delivery for seniors. On Friday, November 15, during the company’s first stop in southern Indiana, their special refrigerator truck was stolen.
Although two police agencies were involved in its recovery, it took Facebook followers to get the truck back where it belongs. The day of the theft, it was a chilly 31 degrees. The driver arrived at Jeffersonville’s Clark Arms Apartments for Masterson’s first food drop around 9:00 a.m.
“We deliver home replacement meals to the elderly,” Masterson’s Catering partner Andrew Masterson explained. He said they also deliver to Medicaid recipients.
Karen Kaestner looks forward to seeing the driver every week.
“She’s a great person and she’ll do anything for anybody,” Kaestner said.
Masterson told us, “Because it was so cold out, unfortunately she (the driver) left the truck running.”
“She said my truck’s been stolen,” Kaestner remembered.
Jeffersonville Police said a thief jumped in and took off with most of the 150 meals inside. The driver was devastated over her mistake.
"She was very upset," Masterson told us, "her purse and all her belongings were inside the truck."
As Jeffersonville Police investigated, Andrew Masterson posted photos to Facebook Saturday of the stolen truck asking for help. By Sunday, it had gotten a couple thousand shares.
“I just happened to be looking at another car and happened to see that truck,” said Bill Nuss.
Nuss, an Allstate insurance adjuster, was in Louisville at the LMPD impound lot Monday morning. He was checking out a wreck at the time and did a double take when he noticed the truck. He said he was surprised to see it.
“I was,” he said, “it was probably 10 minutes before I noticed it.” Nuss immediately replied to Andrew Masterson’s post, “Is this it?”
It turned out to be the missing truck. WAVE 3 News was there when Masterson arrived to pick it up.
Jeffersonville Police told us it was driven to Louisville and LMPD recovered it the same day it was stolen near 30th and Cedar.
“It’s absolutely frustrating, but lesson learned for all of us,” Masterson said.
The meals had to be tossed, the contents of the purse were dumped, but there was no damage to the truck except the GPS tracker was ripped out.
Nuss said of spotting the truck, "It's sort of the power of Facebook getting it back."
The driver still has her job. Masterson tells us she’s a great employee who just had a momentary lapse in judgment.
Masterson said he’s not upset with Jeffersonville Police for not getting back to him Friday when the truck was found because things happen with two different police agencies working in two different states. He’s thankful LMPD recovered it.
No arrests have yet been made in this case.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.