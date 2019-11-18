FORECAST: Gloomy start to the new week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A couple of weak systems will pass through over the next 48 hours. This will keep skies mainly cloudy with passing areas of drizzle/light rain showers.
Depending on the time of day, some of the drizzle may mix with sleet or flurries but no travel issues expected and most will stay above freezing the entire time. We will break out of this icky mess Wednesday with a warmer setup into the 50s.
Our next system will really crank up the wind Thursday to push highs into the 60s, but it will also send in rain and even some thunder. This looks to increase more into Thursday night.
Showers may linger into Friday as our next system rolls in. This second one still has some questions to it on its path and amount of cold air at play.
For now will go rain or snow but the latest data is aiming more toward the rain idea. Stay tuned!
