Hey, Twitter World, Lamar Jackson gets O.J. Simpson’s vote for MVP

(WAVE) - Lamar Jackson, the former UofL football superstar who’s now tearing it up for the Baltimore Ravens, has MVP support from at least one NFL Hall of Famer.
Jackson has taken the league by storm in much the same way O.J. Simpson has gained a massive following on Twitter.
Simpson -- yeah, we know what you’re thinking -- opened a Twitter account this year and the response has been pretty much what you’d expect.
On Monday, he posted a video, and after his trademark “Hey Twitter World, yours truly” opening, he shared his thoughts on the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner who’s guided the Ravens to an 8-2 record.
“A couple of weeks ago, I said it was five guys running,” Simpson said. "Now I say it’s two and a half. Lamar Jackson, I think is leading right now, but every time I see Russell Wilson play, I say Russell Wilson is the MVP. And then Christian McCaffrey ... is chasing some legendary marks for a running back.
"Lamar I say is the most unique quarterback I’ve ever seen ... Lamar could be a running back. Guys say he’s too small ... He’s the same size as Marcus Allen.
“This is the only (quarterback) I’ve ever I’ve seen who could play running back.”
Watch the video below:
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.