LMPD plans to give $2.6 million to other city departments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a round of deep budget cuts and a reorganization, the Louisville Metro Police Department could be giving millions of dollars back to the city.
A proposed ordinance released Monday would transfer $2.66 million from LMPD and redistribute it to other city departments.
“I believe about $450,000 of that is in payroll money,” Metro Council President David James said, “and the other is in contracted or constricted spending. The details of which we will find out at our next budget committee meeting to find out exactly what they did not spend money on.”
LMPD is one of 16 departments to lose money in the transfer, including $2.67 million from emergency services.
The total loss from the 16 departments is listed as $7.6 million.
The mayor’s spokeswoman, Jean Porter, described the ordinance as a move to balance the city’s books for the 2019 fiscal year, which ended June 30.
“LMPD expended all but 1.4% of their budget for FY19,” Porter said. “The unexpended portion relates primarily to the measures that all departments began in late FY19 to address the $25 million of reductions needed in the FY20 budget, including, for LMPD, not hiring a June 2019 recruit class... The Mayor is actually proposing to use some of the unexpended funds to boost LMPD’s FY20 budget and accelerate the timing of a new police recruit class. The rest of the unspent funds from FY19 would go toward the city’s unassigned fund balance or rainy day fund and offset the city’s growing pension obligation through fiscal year 2023.”
The proposed ordinance would transfer much of the money to a list of 7 departments including $1.4 million to Louisville Fire, $1.3 million to Parks and Recreation and $1.1 million to the Louisville Zoo.
Fraternal Order of Police President Nicolai Jelek said he wants the money to stay at LMPD.
“I’m excited to see $2.66 million already approved and is obviously available,” Jilek said. “I look forward to working with Mayor Fischer to find an immediate solution for the recruiting and retention problem we have in the city.”
Council President David James said the proposed transfer would be discussed at the next budget committee meeting in two weeks.
“It’s frustrating to have to make the cuts that we made,” James said. “I think that the mayor’s administration was very conservative in their estimate. It’s better to have money that you’re going to have in surplus than not to have enough money, and so we always try to aim to have money left over as opposed to come up short. And we have to make some cuts in the second part of the year.”
