Louisville man arrested after exiting bathroom ceiling into women’s stall at JCPS bus compound

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested on Friday after allegedly exiting the ceiling into an occupied women’s bathroom stall at a JCPS bus compound.
Willie Turner, 43, is charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespassing.
According to an arrest slip, LMPD officers were dispatched to the Jacob Bus Compound at Parthenia Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Once they arrived, witnesses described seeing the suspect on property walking through the parking lot and between the buildings.
Witnesses describe they saw him soon after in one of the garages where the buses were worked on.
About an hour and a half later, workers claimed to hear loud noises coming from the restroom ceiling. The suspect then allegedly forced his way from the bathroom ceiling into an occupied women’s stall, landing on top of the woman.
Officers spoke to Turner, who claimed that he entered the property to escape from unknown individuals. He also stated that he entered the ceiling because one of the claimed individuals had followed him into the building. Witnesses said that Turner was the only one to be seen on the property at that time.
The event caused around $1,000 in damages to the ceiling, stall, and light fixtures that were hanging down from where Turner busted through the ceiling.
Turner is currently held at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
